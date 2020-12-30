Free Union man succumbs to injuries from Dec. 15 Greene County crash

Virginia State Police Trooper S.M. Gregory is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Greene County.

The crash occurred Dec. 15 at 12:10 p.m. on Simmons Gap Road, less than a mile south of Shifflett Road.

A 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on Simmons Gap Road when it ran off the right side of the road, struck the embankment and overturned.

The driver, Alvin L. Shifflett, 75, of Free Union, was transported to UVA Medical Center.

Shifflett succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Monday.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

