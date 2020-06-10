Free summer youth sports preview at Waynesboro Family YMCA begins June 15

The Waynesboro Family YMCA is offering sessions of its new summer clinics at Basic Park before summer registration opens up.

To attend one of our Free Preview Clinics, you must register. Register online or call the Waynesboro YMCA Front Desk at (540) 943-9622.

Physical distancing requirements in place, and staff will be wearing face masks. Participants and/or parents will be asked to sign an agreement regarding COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures (including temperature check upon arrival).

Classes include soccer skills clinic, Kid-Fit, Free PE, Sports Conditioning Clinic, and Improv.

Basic Park Schedule

Monday 6/15; 6/22: Kid Fit

Ages 3-5 930-10a

10:15-10:45

Tuesday 6/16; 6/23: Soccer

Ages 5-6 930-10a

ages 7-8 10:15-10:45

Wednesday 6/17; 6/24: Free PE

Grades 1-2 930-10

Grades 3-5 1015a-1045

Thursday 6/18; 6/25: Sports Conditioning Clinic

Ages 11-15; 930a-1030a

Friday 6/19; 6/26: Improv

930-1030a

Program Descriptions

Kid Fit

Ages 3-5

A 30-minute cardiovascular and muscular endurance exercise class that teaches fundamental motor skills, basic anatomy and nutrition, introductory yoga, and proper exercise form. Kids will have blast using creative movement and imagination to get their heart rates up!

Soccer Skills Clinic

Ages 5-8

A 2x weekly 30-minute soccer skills clinic in which participants will learn and perfect the fundamental foot skills of soccer. Each class will have a cardiovascular exercise component and no scrimmaging will take place. Participant must have their own soccer ball (size 3 or size 4); Can rent soccer ball to use during clinic from Waynesboro YMCA for $10.

Sports Conditioning Clinic

Ages 11-15

Designed to get athletes back in shape to compete in fall/winter sports, who may have experienced deconditioning during the quarantine. Each class will include cardiovascular and muscular endurance/strength components, well as sport-specific exercise components focused on improving sport-specific athletic skills (power, speed, agility, reaction time, etc.)

Free PE

Grades 1-5

A free 1x/week PE class for Waynesboro YMCA Members. Classes will include nutrition/anatomy/basic health lessons and 30 minutes of cardiovascular exercise and games!

Intro to Improv

Ages 10-15

Improv teaches how to actively listen to ideas and build upon them while working together towards a common goal. In this class, you will sharpen your listening skills, learn to accept others ideas, and learn the basics of short-form improv comedy through movement exercises, scenework, group exercises, and short-form improv games.

