Free mobile COVID-19 testing offered in Staunton on Friday
Free mobile COVID-19 testing will occur from 2-5 p.m. on Friday in the Gypsy Hill Park Gymnasium in Staunton.
The testing is available on a first come first serve basis and no appointment is required. Residents who want to participate are encouraged to wear masks, practice 6-feet social distancing and to let the healthcare worker know if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
For more information, contact the Virginia Department of Health at 540.332.7830.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell
Buy here.