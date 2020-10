Free flu vaccine drive-thru clinic in Harrisonburg on Wednesday

Published Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, 4:50 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Central Shenandoah Health District is providing free flu vaccines to the community on Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg.

Get your flu vaccine for free in 15 minutes or less from the comfort of your car.

Flu vaccines are available for anyone age 3 years and up, at no cost to you.

To save time, pre-register by calling 540-574-5102 by noon Tuesday.

Related

Comments