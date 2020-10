Free flu shots: Drive-through flu clinic in Waynesboro on Friday

The Central Shenandoah Health District in cooperation with the City of Waynesboro Department of Emergency Management will be sponsoring a drive-through flu vaccination clinic Friday.

The clinic will go on from 1-6 p.m. in the lower parking lot at Kate Collins Middle School.

Free event.

No insurance needed.

Questions: call (540) 574-5102.

