Free flu shot event with focus on Spanish-speaking community set for Saturday
Augusta Health, Central Shenandoah Health District, Promotores de Salud, Magellan Health and United Healthcare are conducting a free flu vaccine event at Waynesboro Mennonite Church on Saturday.
No identification or insurance card is required for the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. event.
As an event with a focused outreach to the Spanish-speaking community, a Spanish interpreter will be available.
In addition to free flu vaccines, COVID-19 education, face masks and information on Augusta Health services will be available.