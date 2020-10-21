Free flu shot event with focus on Spanish-speaking community set for Saturday

Augusta Health, Central Shenandoah Health District, Promotores de Salud, Magellan Health and United Healthcare are conducting a free flu vaccine event at Waynesboro Mennonite Church on Saturday.

No identification or insurance card is required for the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. event.

As an event with a focused outreach to the Spanish-speaking community, a Spanish interpreter will be available.

In addition to free flu vaccines, COVID-19 education, face masks and information on Augusta Health services will be available.

