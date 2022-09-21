free fafsa assistance available to students in virginia

Free assistance for the FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid, is available through the Great Aspirations Scholarship Program, or GRASP.

GRASP advisors are working at more than 110 schools throughout Virginia to help undergraduate and graduate students with their application for federal student aid including grants, work study loans, etc.

The application for the 2023-34 academic year opens on Oct. 1.

To schedule a virtual appointment, visit https://grasp4va.org/grasp-schools or contact the school’s counseling office or GRASP advisor.

Additional financial aid information and resources are available on the GRASP website, www.grasp4va.org.