Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
free fafsa assistance available to students in virginia
Local

Free FAFSA assistance available to students in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
student
(© sebra – stock.adobe.com)

Free assistance for the FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid, is available through the Great Aspirations Scholarship Program, or GRASP.

GRASP advisors are working at more than 110 schools throughout Virginia to help undergraduate and graduate students with their application for federal student aid including grants, work study loans, etc.

The application for the 2023-34 academic year opens on Oct. 1.

To schedule a virtual appointment, visit https://grasp4va.org/grasp-schools or contact the school’s counseling office or GRASP advisor.

Additional financial aid information and resources are available on the GRASP website, www.grasp4va.org.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

port of virginia crane

Cranes at Port of Virginia on track to be disassembled by Sept. 30
Crystal Graham
shenandoah university

Shenandoah University formalizes partnership with Netherlands-based esports company
Crystal Graham

Shenandoah University’s esports program signed a memorandum of understanding with the Amsterdam-based esports company H20 on Friday outlining the ways in which both institutions will work together to provide students a far-reaching educational experience.

divorce

‘Til debt do us part: Top 5 states where couples who want to separate stay together due to rising costs
Crystal Graham

While money isn’t everything when it comes to a happy home life, it turns out that some marriages are held together because of the expense of living alone – and the costs associated with a divorce.

nascar

NASCAR News and Notes: Christopher Bell looks to build on playoff run at Texas Motor Speedway
Chris Graham
sccf entrepreneurship summit staunton

Summit gave entrepreneurs safe place to solve problems, learn new skills
Crystal Graham
donald trump

New York AG files $250M civil suit against Trump, accusing former president of ‘staggering fraud’
Chris Graham
glenn youngkin

Youngkin set to campaign for Big Lie proponent Kari Lake in Arizona next month
Chris Graham