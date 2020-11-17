 

Free drive-thru flu vaccine event set for Thursday in Craigsville

Published Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, 4:03 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

flu shot

(© Khunatorn – stock.adobe.com)

Augusta Health, Central Shenandoah Health District, Promotores de Salud, Magellan Health and United Healthcare are conducting a free drive-thru flu vaccine event at the Craigsville Community Center on Thursday from 3-7 p.m.

No identification or insurance card is required.

In addition to free flu vaccines, COVID-19 education, hand sanitizer and face masks available, information on Augusta Health, United Healthcare and Magellan Health services will be available.


augusta free press news
augusta free press news
augusta free press news
 

Comments