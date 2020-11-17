Free drive-thru flu vaccine event set for Thursday in Craigsville

Augusta Health, Central Shenandoah Health District, Promotores de Salud, Magellan Health and United Healthcare are conducting a free drive-thru flu vaccine event at the Craigsville Community Center on Thursday from 3-7 p.m.

No identification or insurance card is required.

In addition to free flu vaccines, COVID-19 education, hand sanitizer and face masks available, information on Augusta Health, United Healthcare and Magellan Health services will be available.

