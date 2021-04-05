Free dental, vision, medical services at RAM Free Clinic in Harrisonburg April 10-11

Remote Area Medical, a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality, dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals, will return to Harrisonburg this weekend.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision, and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The free clinic, in collaboration with Sentara and members of the local community, will be held at Rockingham County Fairgrounds located at 4808 S Valley Pike Harrisonburg.

This will be RAM’s second clinic in Harrisonburg.

Services available at the RAM free clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, general medical exams, footcare, mammograms, dermatological exams, Hep C, HIV, and syphilis testing.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. Medical services are offered in addition to dental or vision services and free to every patient attending the clinic.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 am, Saturday, April 10 and remain open. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing, when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided.

Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 10. This process will repeat on Sunday, April 11.

“Remote Area Medical is glad to be able to return to help bring free services to those in need in the Harrisonburg community. 2020 was a challenging year for most, and there is more need for access to healthcare than ever before,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “Thank you to all the volunteers who are coming to help their neighbors in need.”

RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients served. *Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. Please check RAM’s clinic FAQ page for more information.

“We are grateful to have so much community support to bring the RAM clinic to Harrisonburg once again. We expect to be able to provide a variety of services to hundreds of patients,” said Laura Hunt Trull, Community Host Group Lead. “No ID or insurance is required and interpreters will be available in several languages. We are thankful for the patience and support of our community and patients.”

In response to COVID-19, RAM has incorporated and developed new disinfecting and safety processes. All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients will not be allowed to enter the building. New air flow, disinfecting processes, and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff and volunteers.

Since RAM’s founding in 1985, more than 863,000 individuals have received free services. RAM is also still in need of optometrists, ophthalmologists, Vision professionals who can refract, and opticians to volunteer their time at the Harrisonburg clinic. To volunteer, please email RAM’s Volunteer Manager Mary Brown at marybrown@ramusa.org.

For more information about volunteering at a RAM pop-up medical clinic, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

