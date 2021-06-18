Free COVID-19 vaccines available at World Refugee Day event on Sunday

Published Friday, Jun. 18, 2021, 9:39 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Central Shenandoah Health District will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to anyone ages 18 and up at World Refugee Day, Turner Pavilion, 228 South Liberty St. in Harrisonburg, on Sunday.

The clinic will operate from 3 to 6 p.m.

“CSHD is excited to partner with VDEM to offer this mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic,” said Laura Kornegay, M.D., director, Central Shenandoah Health District. “We encourage unvaccinated people to take advantage of this convenient opportunity.”

This clinic will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, thus eliminating the need for a mobile clinic to have to return to a particular area for second-dose shots.

For more information about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, please talk to your healthcare provider or visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/content/uploads/sites/191/2021/05/JJInformation.pdf.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe and very effective in preventing death or severe illness from COVID-19,” said Dr. Kornegay. “It is also a great option for folks who are interested in a one-and-done vaccine where you won’t have to worry about scheduling a second dose.”

The Central Shenandoah Health District continues to work with other healthcare providers and partners to offer more mobile clinics in the community, with the goal of providing easy and convenient access to COVID vaccines, for every eligible resident.

To find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

Related

Comments