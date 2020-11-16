Free COVID-19 testing events this week in the Central Shenandoah Health District

The Central Shenandoah Health District will hold free COVID 19 testing events throughout the district this week.

There are different testing options available to the community; testing for those who are symptomatic and/or a close contact as well as testing for the general public.

Testing only for symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m. to 12 noon, Lexington | Augusta Health Lexington Primary Care

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to 12 noon, Verona | Augusta County Government Center

Thursday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Raphine | Raphine Velocity Care

Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30-10:30 a.m., Harrisonburg | Hillandale Park. Appointment needed. Call your local health department to register.

**Testing for anyone 17 years old and up

Monday, Nov. 16, 2-5 p.m., Harrisonburg | Rockingham County Fairgrounds

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2-6 p.m., Harrisonburg | JMU University Park

Pre-registration for these general public events is preferred but not necessary, registration can happen onsite.

Anyone can pre-register for these testing events at www.doineedacovid19test.com.

