Free COVID-19 testing in Raphine

The Virginia Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing in Raphine today through 3 p.m.

This event at 2130 Raphine Road is held in partnership with Rockbridge County Fire & Rescue, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Virginia National Guard.

Tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

No insurance is needed, and no appointment is needed.

Details

Wear a mask

Put at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times

Tell the healthcare provider if you are having symptoms of COVID-19

Questions?

Call 1-855-949-8378.

