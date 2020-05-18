Free COVID-19 testing in Raphine
The Virginia Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing in Raphine today through 3 p.m.
This event at 2130 Raphine Road is held in partnership with Rockbridge County Fire & Rescue, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Virginia National Guard.
Tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
No insurance is needed, and no appointment is needed.
Details
- Wear a mask
- Put at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times
- Tell the healthcare provider if you are having symptoms of COVID-19
Questions?
Call 1-855-949-8378.
