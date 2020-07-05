Free COVID-19 testing in Covington on Tuesday

The Alleghany Health District will offer free testing for COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 7 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alleghany High School, 210 Mountaineer Drive in Covington.

Two hundred tests will be offered to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

No appointment is needed. Test results are confidential.

Testing is available to all Virginia residents age 18 and up, regardless of the presence or absence of symptoms. Testing also is available to children ages 2 and up, if accompanied by a consenting parent or guardian, and if the child is able to cooperate with the testing process (a deep nasal swab).

You may drive-thru or walk up. Please wear a cloth face covering or mask and practice physical distancing. If driving, we encourage those wishing to be tested to sit at a window. For the safety of the testing staff, please keep windows rolled up until told otherwise.

“Testing is important epidemiologically to help us determine the extent of disease in our community,” said Molly O’Dell, M.D., director of communicable disease for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. “We know that COVID-19 has been widespread across Virginia for months and the risk of transmission is present everywhere in the state and in states bordering our area.”

