Free COVID-19 testing events this week in the Central Shenandoah Health District

The Central Shenandoah Health District will hold some free COVID-19 testing events throughout the district this week.

There are different testing options available.

Testing only for symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case

Preference for testing will be given to symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case.

Tuesday, 9 a.m. to noon, Kate Collins Middle School, Waynesboro: No appointment needed.

No appointment needed. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon, Augusta County Government Center, Verona: Registration required. Call 540-332-7830. Registration closes Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Registration required. Call 540-332-7830. Registration closes Tuesday at 2 p.m. Thursday, 7:30-10:30 a.m., Rockbridge Regional Dispatch, Buena Vista: No appointment needed.

No appointment needed. Friday, 7:30-10:30 a.m., Harrisonburg (Hillandale Park): Registration required. Call 540-574-5102. Registration closes Thursday at 2 .m.

Testing for anyone 17 years old and up

The health district is now offering free COVID-19 testing for anyone 17 years old and up who wants a test, no pre-screening required. The information for this testing event is below:

Monday 2-6 p.m., Rockingham County Fairground: Registration is not required, but anyone can pre-register at www.doineedacovid19test.com.

