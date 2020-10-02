Free COVID-19 testing events next week in Central Shenandoah

The Central Shenandoah Health District will hold free COVID-19 testing events throughout the district next week.

Those who wish to be tested must either be symptomatic and/or be a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.

Preference for testing will be given to symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case.

Details

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m. to noon, Augusta Health Primary Care, Lexington. No appointment needed.

No appointment needed. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to noon, Augusta County Government Center, Verona. Appointment required. Registration closes Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 2p.m. Call 540-332-7830.

Appointment required. Registration closes Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 2p.m. Call 540-332-7830. Thursday, Oct. 8, 7:30-10:30 a.m., Kate Collins Middle School, Waynesboro. Appointment required. Registration closes Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. Call 540-949-0137.

Appointment required. Registration closes Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. Call 540-949-0137. Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30-10:30 a.m., Hillandale Park, Harrisonburg. Appointment required. Registration closes Thursday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. Call 540-572-0137.

