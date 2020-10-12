 

Free COVID-19 testing events in Waynesboro, Crimora, Buena Vista, Harrisonburg

Published Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, 12:37 pm

covid-19 testingThe Central Shenandoah Health District will hold free COVID-19 testing events throughout the district Oct. 13-16.

  • Tuesday, October 13, 9 a.m. to noon – Gypsy Hill Park ,Staunton (no appointment needed)
  • Wednesday, October 14, 9 a.m. to noon – Crimora Community Center, Crimora (no appointment needed)
  • Thursday, October 15,7:30 to 10:30 a.m. – Rockbridge Regional Communication Center, Buena Vista (no appointment needed)
  • Friday, October 16, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. – Hillandale Park, Harrisonburg (appointment required, registration closes Thursday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.)

Preference for testing will be given to symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case.

 


