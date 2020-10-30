Several free COVID-19 testing events in Central Shenandoah region next week
The Central Shenandoah Health District will hold free COVID-19 testing events throughout the district next week.
Testing for those who are symptomatic and/or a close contact is available, as is testing for the general public:
Testing ONLY for symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case:
Preference for testing will be given to symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case.
- Wednesday, Nov. 4 – Verona | Augusta County Government Center- 9:00a-12:00p
- Thursday, Nov. 5 – Buena Vista | Rockbridge Regional Communication Center- 7:30a – 10:30a
- Friday, Nov. 6 – Harrisonburg | Hillandale Park- 7:30a-10:30a – Appointment Needed***
Testing for anyone 17 years old and up:
The Central Shenandoah Health District is now offering free COVID-19 testing for anyone 17 years old and up who wants a test, no pre-screening required.
The information for this testing event is below:
- Monday, Nov. 2 – Harrisonburg | Rockingham County Fairgrounds- 2:00p- 6:00p
- Wednesday, Nov. 4 – Harrisonburg | JMU University Park – 2:00p- 7:00p
Pre-registration for these general public events is preferred but not necessary, registration can happen onsite.
Anyone can pre-register for these testing events at www.doineedacovid19test.com.