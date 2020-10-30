Several free COVID-19 testing events in Central Shenandoah region next week

Published Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, 2:57 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Central Shenandoah Health District will hold free COVID-19 testing events throughout the district next week.

Testing for those who are symptomatic and/or a close contact is available, as is testing for the general public:

Testing ONLY for symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case:

Preference for testing will be given to symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case.

Wednesday, Nov. 4 – Verona | Augusta County Government Center- 9:00a-12:00p

Thursday, Nov. 5 – Buena Vista | Rockbridge Regional Communication Center- 7:30a – 10:30a

Friday, Nov. 6 – Harrisonburg | Hillandale Park- 7:30a-10:30a – Appointment Needed***

Testing for anyone 17 years old and up:

The Central Shenandoah Health District is now offering free COVID-19 testing for anyone 17 years old and up who wants a test, no pre-screening required.

The information for this testing event is below:

Monday, Nov. 2 – Harrisonburg | Rockingham County Fairgrounds- 2:00p- 6:00p

Wednesday, Nov. 4 – Harrisonburg | JMU University Park – 2:00p- 7:00p

Pre-registration for these general public events is preferred but not necessary, registration can happen onsite.

Anyone can pre-register for these testing events at www.doineedacovid19test.com.

Related

Comments