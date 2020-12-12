Free COVID-19 testing events in Central Shenandoah next week

The Central Shenandoah Health District will hold free COVID-19 testing events throughout the district next week.

There are different testing options available to the community; testing for those who are symptomatic and/or a close contact as well as testing for the general public.

Testing for symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case

Tuesday, Dec. 15 Lexington | Augusta Health Primary Care Lexington- 9:00a- 12:00p

Wednesday, Dec. 16 Verona | Augusta County Government Center- 9:00a-12:00p

Thursday, Dec. 17 Buena Vista | Rockbridge Regional Dispatch- 10:00a-12:00p

Friday, Dec. 18 Penn Laird | Rockingham Park at the Crossroads- 7:30a-10:30a

Registration required, call your local health department by 2:00p on 12/17 to register

Testing for the general public, anyone 17 years old and up

The Health District is now offering free COVID-19 testing for anyone 17 years old and up who wants a test, no pre-screening required.

Wednesday, December 16th- Harrisonburg | JMU University Park- 2:00p-6:00p **Registration required** Register at www.doineedacovid19test.com.

