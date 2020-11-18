Free COVID-19 testing event change, plus updated testing schedule for next week

The testing event this Friday, Nov. 20 at Hillandale Parkin Harrisonburg is now open to anyone who wants to get tested, no prescreening, no appointments needed.

The Central Shenandoah Health District also will hold free COVID-19 testing events throughout the district next week.

There are different testing options available to the community; testing for those who are symptomatic and/or a close contact as well as testing for the general public.

Testing for symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case

Monday, Nov., 23, Lexington | Rockbridge Regional Dispatch, 10:00a-12:00p

Tuesday, Nov. 24, Waynesboro | Kate Collins Middle School, 9:00a- 12:00p

Testing for anyone 17 years old and up

The health district is now offering free COVID-19 testing for anyone 17 years old and up who wants a test, no pre-screening required.

Monday, Nov. 23, Harrisonburg | Rockingham County Fairgrounds, 2:00p- 5:00p

Pre-registration for these general public events is preferred but not necessary, registration can happen onsite.

Anyone can pre-register for these testing events at www.doineedacovid19test.com.

