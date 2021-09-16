Free COVID-19 testing clinics in Harrisonburg, Augusta County

The Central Shenandoah Health District is providing weekly drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics for individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.

No appointment is required.

These testing clinics will occur on Mondays and Thursdays at Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg from 8 to 10 a.m., and Tuesdays and Fridays at Augusta County Government Center in Verona from 8 to 10 a.m. Eligibility screening for testing will occur onsite. To view the schedule for CSHD COVID-19 testing sites, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/central-shenandoah/covid-19-testing/.

“We understand the importance of testing as a crucial mitigation tool to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Laura Kornegay, M.D., director, Central Shenandoah Health District. “These drive-thru clinics provide our community members who have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to a confirmed case with a convenient opportunity to test for COVID-19, and isolate or quarantine accordingly.”

CSHD encourages individuals with symptoms or close contacts of COVID-19 to seek testing at one of these weekly clinics or local pharmacies. For a list of local COVID-19 testing sites, please visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-testing-sites/. After testing, please follow Virginia Department of Health guidance for After COVID-19 Testing. Follow VDH’s instructions for what to do if you have confirmed or suspected coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Please do not use the emergency department for testing only purposes.

Per the CDC’s guidelines, Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds, depending on skin tone

*This list is not all possible symptoms. Please call your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

CSHD encourages all eligible persons to get their COVID-19 vaccine if they haven’t already done so. To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov or visit www.vaccines.gov. If you have any problems scheduling your COVID-19 vaccine appointment, please call your local health department or email cshdinfo@vdh.virginia.gov.

Learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.