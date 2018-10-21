Free community screening of The Tale set for Tuesday

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, New Directions, Valley Children’s Advocacy Center, and Mary Baldwin University Department of Social Work are hosting a free public screening of The Tale on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 7:00 PM at the Mary Baldwin University Francis Theater in Staunton.

All members of the public, ages 17 and up, are welcome to attend. Screening will be followed by a panel discussion featuring community members combatting child abuse and domestic violence.

Revisiting a short story she wrote at thirteen, a documentary filmmaker (Laura Dern) faces life altering questions about her first sexual experience and the elusive nature of memory. The Tale is director Jennifer Fox’s personal memoir examining the journey from denial to truth and the stories we tell ourselves to survive. More information can be found on thetalemovie.com.

The Tale stars two-time Academy Award® nominee and Emmy Award® winner Laura Dern (Big Little Lies, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Academy Award® winner Ellen Burstyn (Requiem for a Dream), Academy Award® winner Common (Selma), Jason Ritter (Kevin (Probably) Saves the World), Elizabeth Debicki (The Night Manager), Frances Conroy (American Horror Story, Six Feet Under), John Heard (The Sopranos), and Isabel Nélisse (Mama). It is written and directed by Sundance Grand Prize Winner and Emmy nominated director Jennifer Fox.

This groundbreaking cinematic memoir is important viewing for all members of the community, especially for parents and anyone working with children or trauma survivors in general, including law enforcement, prosecutors, coaches, teachers, school administrators, attorneys, healthcare professionals, counselors, and advocates.

For additional information please contact Elysse Stolpe, City of Waynesboro Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, stolpeke@ci.waynesboro.va.us.

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment