Free Christmas tree recycling program for Albemarle County residents
The Albemarle County Parks and Recreation Department will operate seven drop off sites from Dec. 26 through Jan. 19. The hours are daily from 7 a.m. until dark.
Christmas tree recycling sites
- Crozet Park in Crozet
- Greenwood Community Center in Greenwood
- Chris Greene Lake Park in Earlysville
- Darden Towe Park on Elks Drive
- Scottsville Community Center in Scottsville
- Walnut Creek Park off Old Lynchburg Road
- Rivanna Solid Waste Authority Recycling Center on McIntire Road (Note: Sunday hours are 12:30-5:30pm)
Remove all decorations, lights, stands, and nails before dropping off trees. The sites are only accepting discarded Christmas trees, please do not bring yard waste.
The recycled trees will be chipped into mulch and the mulch will be available for free starting Feb. 1 at Darden Towe Park.
The County’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program has been helping residents discard trees and reducing the impact on our landfills since 1988. The program collects approximately 2,300 Christmas trees each year and turns them into mulch.
