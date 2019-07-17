Free backstage tours at The Paramount Theater

This season, the historic Paramount Theater will continue to offer free backstage tours to the community.

Learn about The Paramount’s beginnings in 1931 and the long legacy of community involvement from the Great Depression to the magical reopening. Discover the movers and shakers behind The Paramount’s construction, the movie palace architecture, and the behind-the-scenes details of the two-year long restoration. Venture backstage and see the Wall of Fame where hundreds of artists have left their autographs, and more!

Tours are free. Reservations are strongly recommended as space is limited. Group tours are available by appointment. Reservations can be made by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333, online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday through Friday from 10:00AM until 2:00PM.

Dates

Wednesday, August 7 at 12:00PM & 5:30PM

Saturday, August 17 at 11:00AM

Wednesday, September 11 at 12:00PM & 5:30PM

Saturday, September 14 at 11:00AM

Wednesday, October 9 at 12:00PM & 5:30PM

Saturday, October 19 at 11:00AM

Wednesday, November 13 at 12:00PM & 5:30PM

