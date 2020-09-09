Free appointment-only COVID-19 testing event in Harrisonburg set for Friday
There will be a free COVID-19 testing event on Friday, Sept. 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg.
This is an appointment-only testing event. To schedule an appointment, please call the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Health Department (540-574-5101) to register. Registration closes Thursday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m.
Those who wish to be tested must either be symptomatic and/or be a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.