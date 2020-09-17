Free, appointment-only COVID-19 testing event at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads on Friday

Published Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020, 12:33 pm

There will be a free COVID-19 testing event on Friday from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads.

This is an appointment-only testing event.

To schedule an appointment, please call the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Health Department (540-574-5101) to register. Registration closes Thursday, Sept. 17th at 2 p.m.

Those who want testing must either be symptomatic and/or be a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.

