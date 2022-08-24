FredNats walk off Wood Ducks in series opener
T.J. White had three hits, including a two-run home run, and Geraldi Diaz hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the ninth inning for a 3-2 FredNat win in the series opener with the Down East Wood Ducks. This was Diaz’s second walk-off RBI of the year, and the FredNats pick up their fifth walk-off win.
Jackson Rutledge got the start and pitched seven innings for the second straight start. Rutledge gave up two separate solo home runs to the Wood Ducks in the 2nd and 5th innings. Rutledge allowed six hits, walked three and struck out four.
The Wood Ducks led 2-0 going to the fifth inning, and T.J. White tied the game with a two-run home run to left field off Down East starter Mitch Bratt. This home run was the eighth overall of the year for White, and the first as a right-handed batter. The FredNats only managed five hits in the game, and three of them belonged to White.
Peyton Glavine got his first win of the year for the FredNats in relief, pitching two perfect innings with two strikeouts.
In the ninth, Branden Boissiere and Sammy Infante walked on eight straight balls from Down East, and then White singled to move Boissiere to third. Diaz swung at the first pitch he saw and lifted a fly ball to right center field, plenty deep enough to score the run from third and give the FredNats the win.
The two teams will continue the series tomorrow at 7:05 from Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Jarlin Susana will start for the FredNats. The electric 18-year-old starting pitcher came over from San Diego in the Juan Soto trade and will hit up to 103 MPH on the radar gun.
Tickets are available at frednats.com/tickets.