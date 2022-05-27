FredNats thump Salem Red Sox, 12-1, on Thirsty Thursday

After scoring just three runs combined in the first two games of the series, the FredNats exploded for 12 runs and 16 hits in a 12-1 win over Salem on Thirsty Thursday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Rodney Theophile got his fourth win of the season as well and lowered his Carolina League-best ERA to 1.44 after pitching 5 1/3 innings, allowing no runs and striking out four.

Six out of the nine men in the FredNat starting lineup had multiple hits. Jacob Young started the FredNat attack with a double, and reached third on a throwing error in the 1st. One pitch later, Jeremy De La Rosa singled him in for his league-best 32nd RBI. Then, Andry Arias blasted an opposite field home run to left field, and it was 3-0 after one.

The FredNats were held off the board until the 7th, when they broke through for seven runs. Viandel Peña had two triples and two RBIs in the inning, Branden Boissiere had an RBI single, Young had an RBI single, and two more runs scored on an error by the Red Sox.

Arias doubled in two more runs in the 8th for a career-high four RBIs. Riggs Threadgill got his second hold of the season, pitching 1 2/3 innings of relief of Theophile, allowing just one hit and striking out one.

Jose Ferrer was electric as well, pitching the final two innings and striking out five.

The two teams will be back at it tomorrow with Jackson Rutledge on the mound for the FredNats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

