FredNats surpass goal with We Are FXBG T-shirt sales

Published Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020, 12:15 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Fredericksburg Nationals reached their goal of over 1,001 We Are FXBG T-shirts sold as of Monday, June 29.

The team announced that it would be launching the We Are FXBG T-shirts back in May with the promise to donate two tickets to local frontline healthcare workers with the purchase of each T-shirt.

FredNats General Manager and Executive Vice President Nick Hall added an extra incentive to fans by promising to get a tattoo of the team’s official mascot, Gus, if over 1,001 We Are FXBG T-shirts were sold.

The 1,001st T-shirt was sold to a fan attending the third day of the Open House at the Ballpark on Sunday.

“We’re really excited to make that tattoo real and have Gus enshrined on my body for life! Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go apologize to my wife” said Hall, following the purchase of the 1,001st shirt.

To help the team push themselves further towards their goal, they tie-dyed hundreds of We Are FXBG T-shirts with fans at their Open House at the Ballpark on June 21, June 27, and June 28.

Thanks to the support from their fans, the FredNats sold almost 500 We Are FXBG T-shirts in the three days of their Open House.

We Are FXBG t-shirts are still available for purchase in red, blue, grey, and white on the team’s online store at fredericksburgnationals.milbstore.com/products/we-are-fxbg-shirt.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments