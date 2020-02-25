FredNats release official 2020 game times

The Fredericksburg Nationals have set game times for their inaugural season in their new ballpark.

Gates to the ballpark will open one hour prior to first pitch, giving fans early entry time to find their seats and get ready for baseball in the burg.

Monday through Friday games will begin at 7:05 p.m. with the exception of three games set to begin at 11:05 a.m. on May 13 for an education day, June 17 for a camp day, and Aug. 31.

Saturday games, will start at 6:35 p.m. with the exception of the first Saturday in Opening Weekend on April 25 that will begin at 1:05 p.m.

The following Sunday games will start at 1:35 p.m.: April 26, May 24, May 31, June 21, August 16 and August 30.

The remaining Sunday games on May 3, July 5, July 26, August 9, and September 6 will begin at 6:35 p.m..

The full 2020 game schedule is now available on the FredNats website at www.milb.com/documents/8/5/4/312865854/FXBG_20_Schedule_with_TIMES.pdf.

