FredNats hosting fireworks show on Saturday night

The Fredericksburg Nationals will be hosting the FredNats 4th of July Spectacular from their new ballpark this Saturday evening.

The first firework show for the organization will be sponsored by Simventions, Pohanka Nissan & Hyundai of Fredericksburg, and the City of Fredericksburg and will be paired with patriotic music on Superhits 95.9.

Fans are invited to park and remain in their cars within a 2 mile radius of the ballpark to view the incredible near-half hour long show that is set to begin at 9 p.m.

The Fredericksburg Nationals teamed up with two of their Founding Partners to bring their 4th of July Spectacular to life. The first being Simventions, a local business that offers engineering and technology solutions to the Department of Defense, including the Navy, Army, Air Force, and Marine Corps.

“SimVentions always strives to serve our employees, customers, and the communities where we live. It’s an honor to be able to do all three by sponsoring this event and bringing a celebration of our nations independence to our region,” said Joe Caliri, Simventions’ President.

The FredNats also teamed up with Pohanka Nissan & Hyundai of Fredericksburg, a family of dealerships that has been in the Fredericksburg area for 100 years, committed to excellence for their customers.

“As we all look for moments to come together we are happy to celebrate with family and friends as one nation. Happy Birthday America!” said Tim Pohanka, general manager of Pohanka Nissan & Hyundai.

The FredNats 4th of July Spectacular is a free event open to the general public. Interested parties may view the Facebook Event Page here for all relevant updates and additional details: www.facebook.com/events/648523775741321/.

