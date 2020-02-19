FredNats holding emcee, PA, mascot, anthem auditions
The Fredericksburg Nationals are holding auditions at the University of Mary Washington for emcees, PA announcers, mascots and national anthem performers for the 2020 season.
Emcee and PA try-outs will take place Saturday, Feb. 29, and national anthem and mascot auditions will be held on Saturday, March 21.
Both will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in UMW’s Hurley Convergence Center Digital Auditorium.
Emcee auditions will include a script-read of game introductions and in-game entertainment segments. PA auditions will include script-reads of roster lineups and in-game sponsor advertisements.
The FredNats also need dozens of performers of the anthem, sung prior to each of 70 home games. Hopefuls will sing the anthem in full, in a cappella-style, without musical accompaniment.
The team also is looking for alternates to wear its mascot suit for the 2020 season. Candidates should arrive ready to rock a provided suit and run a pumped-up routine of crowd engagement.
Prepared skits are welcomed and encouraged but not required.
Anyone interested in attending tryouts is encouraged to RSVP to the Facebook event pages titled “FredNats Emcee & PA Auditions 2020” and “FredNats National Anthem & Mascot Auditions 2020.”
More details regarding scheduling on the day of auditions will be distributed at a later date.
The Fredericksburg Nationals are set to begin Carolina League play in 2020 at a brand new, state-of-the-art stadium facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg. Stay up to date with the progress of the new ballpark facility and the team online at www.frednats.com.
Follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook (@FXBGNats), on Twitter (@FXBGNats), and on Instagram (@FXBGNats).
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.