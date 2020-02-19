FredNats holding emcee, PA, mascot, anthem auditions

The Fredericksburg Nationals are holding auditions at the University of Mary Washington for emcees, PA announcers, mascots and national anthem performers for the 2020 season.

Emcee and PA try-outs will take place Saturday, Feb. 29, and national anthem and mascot auditions will be held on Saturday, March 21.

Both will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in UMW’s Hurley Convergence Center Digital Auditorium.

Emcee auditions will include a script-read of game introductions and in-game entertainment segments. PA auditions will include script-reads of roster lineups and in-game sponsor advertisements.

The FredNats also need dozens of performers of the anthem, sung prior to each of 70 home games. Hopefuls will sing the anthem in full, in a cappella-style, without musical accompaniment.

The team also is looking for alternates to wear its mascot suit for the 2020 season. Candidates should arrive ready to rock a provided suit and run a pumped-up routine of crowd engagement.

Prepared skits are welcomed and encouraged but not required.

Anyone interested in attending tryouts is encouraged to RSVP to the Facebook event pages titled “FredNats Emcee & PA Auditions 2020” and “FredNats National Anthem & Mascot Auditions 2020.”

More details regarding scheduling on the day of auditions will be distributed at a later date.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are set to begin Carolina League play in 2020 at a brand new, state-of-the-art stadium facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg. Stay up to date with the progress of the new ballpark facility and the team online at www.frednats.com.

Follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook (@FXBGNats), on Twitter (@FXBGNats), and on Instagram (@FXBGNats).

