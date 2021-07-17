FredNats felled by two-out hitting in 6-2 loss

The Fredericksburg Nationals had plenty of opportunities on Friday night, but went just 1-for-10 with men in scoring position as they fell 6-2 to the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Ricardo Méndez had one of his team’s five hits, doubling in the third to extend his hitting streak to 14 games.

The Hillcats took a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning, as Johnathan Rodriguez hit an RBI single off Rodney Theophile (L, 1-6). Theophile completed five innings for the third time this season, but didn’t receive enough run support to avoid a loss.

A leadoff walk to Onix Vega in the second was followed by a Kevin Strohschein double, and Lenny Torres (W, 1-3) uncorked a wild pitch to allow the FredNats to tie the game 1-1. But with Strohschein at third and no outs, Torres buckled down and retired the next three batters to preserve the tie.

Méndez’s double in the third came home on a Junior Martina single, putting Fredericksburg in front 2-1. But that lead would be short-lived, as the Hillcats evened the score in the bottom half of the inning on a Yainer Diaz RBI single.

In the fifth, the Hillcats came through yet again with a two-out hit to take the lead for good. Christian Cairo doubled into the left field corner to bring home Petey Halpin and give Lynchburg a 3-2 lead.

The Hillcats added three more runs in the seventh against Tomás Alastre, thanks to a Yordys Valdes two-run single and a sacrifice fly. Andrew Misiaszek and Cade Smith pitched scoreless relief against Fredericksburg, helping Torres collect his first professional win.

The FredNats continue their series against the Hillcats on Saturday night. First pitch from Bank of the James Stadium is scheduled for 6:30, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:15 on the FredNats Baseball Network.