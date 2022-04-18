FredNats fall to Carolina Mudcats, 4-2, in series finale

Published Sunday, Apr. 17, 2022, 11:38 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Fredericksburg Nationals won the series but dropped the finale vs. the Carolina Mudcats Sunday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium 4-2. The team heads to Kannapolis for a fresh six-game series vs. the Cannon Ballers on Tuesday.

Brady House finished with a double and an RBI to wrap an impressive first homestand in front of FredNat fans. He smacked an opposite field double in the fourth and added an RBI on a groundout in the fifth. He now stands at a dozen driven in this season.

Michele Vassalotti (1-0) picked up the win in relief for the Mudcats after appearing out of the bullpen in the fifth. Alexander Cornielle started for Carolina and was dependable across 4.1 innings, limiting the FredNats to just one run (one earned). He struck out five and walked four. Junior Montero earned his first save in the ninth.

The FredNats got a solid start from righty Andry Lara (0-1), who held the Mudcats to two runs (two earned) in four innings. He struck out seven while walking two. Brendan Collins and Jose Ferrer each carded scoreless innings out of the bullpen. The Mudcats tagged Karlo Seijas for five hits and two runs (two earned) in three innings of relief.

Viandel Pena scored on a wild pitch after starting from second in the ninth to cut the Carolina lead to 4-2. The FredNats left ten in the ballgame. The home team turned two defensively twice and finished the last three games of the series with eight double plays turned.

Like this: Like Loading...