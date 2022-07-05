FredNats extend win streak on 4th of July
In front of 5,000+ fans for the second time in three days, the FredNats won their eighth straight game 6-2 over the Lynchburg Hillcats in the series opener between the two North Division rivals.
Fredericksburg led 4-0 after one inning and never looked back to move eight games over .500 for the 2nd time this year.
Lynchburg struggled mightily to find the strike zone in the first, and bases-loaded walks to Leandro Emiliani and T.J. White scored the first two runs. Then, a two-run double by Geraldi Diaz smacked a two-run double to make it 4-0.
Lynchburg scored its first run of the game against Dustin Saenz in the 3rd, but Saenz stranded six men on base in six innings, and wins his third game of the season.
The FredNats were held off the scoreboard until the seventh when Jeremy De La Rosa drove in two runs with a single up the middle with the infield drawn in. It was 6-1 at that point, and the game ended 6-2.
Brendan Collins got a hold, pitching two innings in relief, allowing just one unearned run. Orlando Ribalta finished off the win with a scoreless ninth.
Despite losing by four runs, Lynchburg out-hit the FredNats 10-4. The Hillcats left nine total men on base in the game.
The two teams will take a day off tomorrow and continue the series on Wednesday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.