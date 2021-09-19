FredNats end inaugural season with 6-2 win

The Fredericksburg Nationals finished their inaugural season with a four-game winning streak and a series victory, defeating the Lynchburg Hillcats 6-2 on Sunday afternoon.

The FredNats finished their debut campaign with a 44-76 mark, and a 27-33 record in front of their home fans. Sunday’s finale was attended by 4429 fans, the 37th sellout in 57 home dates at FredNats Ballpark this season.

Korey Holland began the game with a solo homer to give Lynchburg an early 1-0 lead, but Rodney Theophile (W, 4-11) left the bases loaded to prevent further damage. An infield error gave the Hillcats a 2-0 edge in the second, but they would be held off the scoreboard for the rest of the afternoon. Theophile tied a career high with seven strikeouts over 5.0 innings.

Jake Boone tied the game for the FredNats in the bottom of the second with a two-out, two-run triple to right-center. They would take the lead for good in the third, as Branden Boissiere blasted his first professional homer with two men aboard to put the FredNats ahead 5-2.

Boissiere added a run-scoring double in the fifth inning to make it a four-RBI game, and Fredericksburg received a solid bullpen effort from Andrew Alvarez and Carlos Romero to take the game to the ninth. Amos Willingham got the final three outs to lock down a 6-2 win.

The series win was Fredericksburg’s fifth of the season, and their fourth in a row at FredNats Ballpark. The FredNats finished the year winning 18 of their final 27 home games.

The FredNats will return to the field in April of 2022 for their second season of baseball in Fredericksburg.