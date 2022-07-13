FredNats drop series opener with Augusta GreenJackets, 6-2
The FredNat bats were silent for most of the night in the series opener with the Augusta GreenJackets on Tuesday night at SRP Park, and it was the hosts that ran away with a 6-2 win. Sammy Infante had both FredNat RBIs.
Andrew Alvarez started for Fredericksburg and kept the team in the game, pitching five innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out six. Marc Davis was charged with three runs in relief, and Cody Greenhill pitched a scoreless inning out of the FredNat pen.
Infante hit a two-run single up the middle in the seventh inning to cut the Augusta lead to 3-2, but the FredNats would not get any closer. Infante had two hits, but the rest of the team was only able to muster three hits in the loss. Andry Arias also threw a man out at the plate in the fifth inning when Augusta tried to tag up on a fly ball.
The FredNats only left one man on base and went 1-for-2 with runners in scoring position. Augusta starting pitcher Rainiery Rodriguez was solid, pitching six shutout innings with six strikeouts and no walks to earn his first win of the year.
The series will continue tomorrow night at 7:05 in Augusta. 2018 first round pick Mason Denaburg will look to continue his recent dominance on the mound for the FredNats.