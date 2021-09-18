FredNats break attendance record in 5-2 win

In front of a FredNats Ballpark record 5,196 fans, the Fredericksburg Nationals defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats by a score of 5-2 on Friday night.

The FredNats scored four runs on five singles in the first inning, giving starter Matt Merrill enough run support to keep the Hillcats at arm’s length all night long.

The first four Fredericksburg batters of the game singled against Jordan Jones (L, 3-10) in the bottom of the first inning. RBI singles from Jordy Barley and Juan Paulino were buoyed by a bases-loaded walk to Steven Williams and a sacrifice fly from Jake Randa to put the FredNats up 4-0.

In the second inning, Viandel Peña tripled to right field and circled the bases thanks to a throwing error back to the infield from Alexfri Planez. Merrill took the 5-0 lead and ran with it, pitching hitless baseball until the fourth and allowing only one run on one hit over 4.1 innings.

Lynchburg rallied to score a run without a hit in the fifth inning, stringing together three walks and an error to get on the board. Bryan Peña walked in a run, but left the bases loaded to escape further trouble. Peña allowed two singles and a run in the sixth before handing the ball to Michael Kirian (W, 1-1), who got the final nine outs for the FredNats on only 34 pitches.

The FredNats have now sold out 35 of their 55 home dates in their inaugural season in Fredericksburg.

The FredNats will make up Thursday’s rainout with a single-ticket doubleheader against the Hillcats on Saturday. First pitch of game one from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 4:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 3:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.