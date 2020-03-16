Fredericksburg woman dead in Orange County crash

A Fredericksburg woman was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle accident on Route 20 in Orange County.

Deanna A. Johnson, 24, was driving a 2000 Honda CRV north on Route 20 just south of Route 625 (Porter Road) at 3:52 a.m. Monday when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox, overcorrected, crossed a double solid yellow center-line, and collided with a southbound 2020 Freightliner tractor trailer.

The impact of the crash caused the Freightliner to run off the right side of the roadway, collide with a cable box, and fence.

Johnson, according to Virginia State Police, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

She died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 51-year-old male, of Norfolk, was uninjured in the crash. The male was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

