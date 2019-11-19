Fredericksburg Nationals unveil new jerseys, Mary Washington logo

The Fredericksburg Nationals have unveiled their new team jerseys and their official Mary Washington logo at an event celebrating Mary Washington’s 311th birthday at her former home in Downtown Fredericksburg.

Fans in attendance of the event heard speeches from the Mayor of the City of Fredericksburg, Mary Katherine Greenlaw, team owner and chairman, Art Silber, and his granddaughter, Sara Silber, who gave a rousing speech about female representation in sports.

Mary Washington is the first female logo in baseball history to be a part of a team’s permanent and original branding. The FredNats worked closely with staff members from the Mary Washington House and the City of Fredericksburg to ensure that Mary was created as accurately as possible.

Many fans were quick to point out that Mary is in fact a southpaw and is pitching to the already-revealed George Washington logo who has been ready to swing his cherry tree axe bat for a homerun.

Players from the University of Mary Washington Baseball Team modeled the new team jerseys that the FredNats will wear come spring. All jerseys are made by Wilson and feature different FredNats logos.

The official home jersey is white and reads “FredNats” across the chest in red script with the signature circle F logo inlaid on the left sleeve.

The first alternate jersey is red with “FredNats” inlaid white script font across the chest. This jersey boasts the city scape logo inlaid on the left sleeve.

The final jersey revealed on Saturday is the navy blue alternate pullover featuring the George Washington logo on the left chest.

Fans are invited to purchase and personalize their own replica jerseys in the team store at 601 Caroline Street, First Floor, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. All adult jerseys are available for $80, white home youth jerseys are available for $70 and all personalization including front and back is $20. Now for a limited time, FredNats Founders Club members can personalize their team jerseys for free until Tuesday, Nov. 26.

