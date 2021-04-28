Fredericksburg Nationals hosting Opening Day viewing party on May 4

The Fredericksburg Nationals are inviting full-season and half-season ticket holders to FredNats Ballpark on May 4 for a viewing party of the first-ever FredNats game to be played in Lynchburg.

The FredNats will face off against the Lynchburg Hillcats in the first series of the Low-A East season, with a first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. A live radio stream will be available on the FredNats Baseball Network, with team broadcaster Erik Bremer providing the play-by-play.

Fans in the ballpark will be able to listen to the FredNats broadcast, paired with Lynchburg’s MiLB.tv video stream.

Live in-game promotions will take place throughout the game, and fans can get a sneak peek of the gameday experience by visiting concessions stands and the Trading Post, the official team store.

The FredNats will also educate fans on the official COVID-19 safety procedures for the 2021 season, including their clear bag policy, pod seating, and more.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce at 5 p.m. at the main gate on the concourse.

Ticket Holders will find a “bonus ticket” on their ticket accounts at the end of this week that will allow them access into the ballpark starting at 5:30 p.m. on May 4.

