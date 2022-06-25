Fredericksburg Nationals bounce back with 9-5 win over Salem Red Sox

The Fredericksburg Nationals won the first game of the second half Friday, running away from the Salem Red Sox 9-5. Sammy Infante and Steven Williams combined for five RBI.

Bryan Caceres (4-3) earned the win as the FredNats starter, firing 93 pitches and exiting in the sixth in an 8-1 ballgame. He struck out five in 5.1 innings en route to the win. Tyler Uberstine (4-4) suffered the loss in relief for Salem. Brendan Collins and Riggs Threadgill each appeared in relief for Fredericksburg. Threadgill put together two scoreless innings to end the game. The two pitching staffs combined for 17 walks in the game.

Williams powered a five-run outpouring in the fifth that erased an early 1-0 deficit. His two-RBI double highlighted a 10-batter frame that was fueled by free tickets. Infante added a two-RBI double of his own in the sixth and drove in three in the game.

The win moved the FredNats to 2-2 in the series and 34-33 on the season. The victory also evened the season series with division-rival Salem at 5-5.

RHP Mason Denaburg is expected to start tomorrow for Fredericksburg as the series moves to Game 5. He will be opposed by RHP Wikelman Gonzalez for Salem. First pitch is slated for 6:05 pm ET.