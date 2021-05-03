Fredericksburg Nationals announce 2021 Opening Day roster

With the long-awaited return of minor league baseball just around the corner, the Fredericksburg Nationals have announced the Opening Day roster for their inaugural 2021 season.

Led by manager Mario Lissón, the roster will feature six players making their professional debut and 24 players making their first appearance with a full-season minor league team. It includes five players who joined the organization last summer, including Mitchell Parker, Washington’s fifth-round selection in the 2020 Draft. Five countries outside the United States are represented on the 29-man squad, with five players from Venezuela, two from the Dominican Republic, and one each from Panama, Nicaragua and Curaçao.

The Roster

PITCHERS (15): Tomás Alastre, Jordan Bocko, Michael Cuevas, Tanner Driskill, Pedro González, Alfonso Hernández, Lucas Knowles, Davis Moore, Mitchell Parker, Bryan Peña, Karlo Seijas, Troy Stainbrook, Leif Strom, Rodney Theophile, Tyler Yankosky

CATCHERS (3): Allan Berríos, Geraldi Diaz, Onix Vega

INFIELDERS (6): J.T. Arruda, Jake Boone, Gio Díaz, Junior Martina, José Sánchez, Kevin Strohschein

OUTFIELDERS (5): Zach Cornell, Landon Dieterich, Ricardo Méndez, Jake Randa, Jeremy Ydens

Opening Day

The FredNats begin their inaugural 2021 season on Tuesday as they travel to Lynchburg to take on the Hillcats. Fans can listen live to the radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network, or watch Lynchburg’s video broadcast with a subscription to MiLB.tv.

First pitch from Bank of the James Stadium is scheduled for 6:30, with the FredNats Pregame Show beginning at 6:15.

After a week on the road, the FredNats will begin their home schedule on Tuesday, May 11 as they welcome the Delmarva Shorebirds to FredNats Ballpark.

