Fredericksburg job fair receives record turnout

The Virginia Employment Commission hosted a weeklong, in-person job fair at the Virginia Career Works Fredericksburg Center from Sept. 13-17.

The job fair recorded one of the highest levels of attendance in recent events. Employers from the healthcare, food service, hospitality, government, and construction industries represented more than 110 unique job orders and over 400 positions.

“Virginians are eager to get back to work and the VEC is here to provide assistance to individuals looking for jobs and also to employers, who are increasing their workforces,” said VEC Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess. “We want to get the word out to the community that Fredericksburg is open for business.” VEC plans to host additional hiring events at the Fredericksburg Center in the future as part of the agency’s ongoing campaign to assist local job seekers and employers in their employment search.

For more information about upcoming events at the Virginia Career Works Fredericksburg Center, visit www.vec.virginia.gov/fredericksburg. To find a Virginia Career Works location near you, visit www.vec.virginia.gov/find-a-job/vec-local-offices.

An overview of upcoming job fairs is listed at www.vec.virginia.gov/find-a-job/job-fairs.