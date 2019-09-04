Fredericksburg Baseball announces executive staff

With the 2019 season concluded, Fredericksburg Baseball is set to open its new stadium in Fredericksburg in April 2020.

A key initiative of the team has been to expand its staff to provide the best entertainment and service to its fans in the greater Fredericksburg area. As part of this initiative, the team plans to more than double its full-time staff prior to the start of the 2020 season.

The first step was a search to find a senior executive with experience opening and operating a new minor league stadium. Fredericksburg Baseball announced its hiring of Nick Hall to the new position of Executive Vice President and General Manager. Hall just completed serving as the Director of Partnerships with the Amarillo Sod Poodles (the AA-Affiliate of the San Diego Padres), who opened their new stadium in Amarillo in April 2019. He brings experience, excitement, and ideas from working with Amarillo during their inaugural season. He also previously was the General Manager of the Jackson Generals (AA-Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks) from 2016 to 2018.

“Fredericksburg has made a strong effort over the last few years to bring baseball here, and we are beyond excited to be a part of finally making that dream a reality,” says Nick Hall. “We are excited to not just bring baseball to Fredericksburg, but to intertwine ourselves with this Fredericksburg community. This is truly Fredericksburg’s team and I am thrilled to be a small part in this.” Hall, a Tennessee native, is excited about how much the community has gotten behind the team. “You can’t walk through Fredericksburg and talk about the team without people showing overwhelming support. It’s something that I haven’t seen before and something that we are looking forward to as we go through the process of creating this brand and this stadium.”

Team President Lani Silber Weiss stated “Nick’s knowledge of all facets of minor league baseball and his experience in Amarillo in opening their new ballpark will be invaluable to help us set the highest standards for our fans in Fredericksburg. We feel very fortunate to have someone of his caliber join our family and team.”

Fredericksburg Baseball also announced the promotion of its two most senior executives from the prior operation in Potomac.

Bryan Holland has been with the team since 2012 serving in numerous roles first in broadcasting and then overseeing sales. In his new role as Vice President of Sales, Bryan will oversee all ticket, hospitality, and corporate sales and run a substantially expanded staff of sales executives reporting to him. Holland brings a wealth of experience to Fredericksburg in his more than decade in minor league baseball which includes stints with the Hagerstown Suns, Frederick Keys, and Aberdeen IronBirds.

Aaron Johnson has been promoted to Vice President of Operations. Johnson has been with the franchise since 2012 as well and has specialized in running the team’s food services and stadium operations. In his new role, Johnson will oversee all stadium operations for the new state-of-the art facility, and serve as the team’s liaison to its food services concessionaire. He will also play the key role of operating the stadium for non-game day events including events held by the City of Fredericksburg, the Celebrate Virginia concert series, and other community and corporate events.

Lani Silber Weiss stated that “Aaron and Bryan were instrumental to our success over the last eight seasons in Potomac. They are two of the most creative and innovative minds in minor league baseball, and we are very fortunate to have them bring their talents and dedication to Fredericksburg.”

Fredericksburg Baseball is in the process of moving its corporate and sales offices to Fredericksburg, and expects to have its full staff working from the team’s offices and store at 601 Caroline Street on Monday, September 16th.

Fredericksburg Baseball is set to begin Carolina League play in 2020 at a brand new, state of the art stadium facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg. Celebrate baseball in The ‘Burg and stay up to date with the progress of the new ballpark facility and the team online at www.fredericksburgbaseball.com , and follow Fredericksburg Baseball on Facebook (@FredericksburgBaseball), on Twitter (@FXBGBaseball20), and on Instagram (@fredericksburgbaseball).

