Frederick County: Route 644 closed Aug. 24-31

Published Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, 7:18 am

Part of Route 644 (Papermill Road) in Frederick County is scheduled to be closed for about seven days starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. This closure allows a private developer to build a roundabout intersection connecting Route 644 to a new residential subdivision just west of Route 522 (Front Royal Pike).

Throughout the construction period, Route 644 will be closed 24/7 to through traffic between Route 522 in Frederick County and Shawnee Drive in the city of Winchester. Local traffic will have access to homes and businesses on either side of the work zone.

Through traffic will follow detours that include roads in Frederick County and Winchester:

Westbound drivers will take Route 644 east, Route 522 north, Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike/Jubal Early Drive) west and then Pleasant Valley Road south to Route 644.

Eastbound drivers will take Route 644 west, Pleasant Valley Road north, Route 50/17 (Jubal Early Drive/Millwood Pike) east and then Route 522 south to Route 644.

The through-truck restriction on South Pleasant Valley Road in the City of Winchester will be temporarily lifted while the detour remains in place.

All work is weather permitting.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

