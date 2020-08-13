Frederick County: Route 277 improvements under way

A nearly three-year construction project is bringing improvements to Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) near Stephens City in Frederick County.

The project is about 0.74-mile long, from just east of the Interstate 81 exit 307 interchange to just east of Route 641 (Double Church Road). The Fairfax Pike project will increase traffic capacity, enhance operational safety, and improve the connectivity of the regional roadway system.

Motorists using Fairfax Pike and several intersecting roads should be alert for lane closures, temporary roadway closures, shifting travel lanes and other traffic impacts as follows:

Stickley Drive (Route 1085) is closed just south of Route 277 through mid-October 2020. A detour route is posted.

is closed just south of Route 277 through mid-October 2020. A detour route is posted. Double Church Road has flagger traffic control on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through the fall of 2021. This work zone runs from about 0.1-mile north of Fairfax Pike to about 0.2-mile south of Fairfax Pike.

has flagger traffic control on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through the fall of 2021. This work zone runs from about 0.1-mile north of Fairfax Pike to about 0.2-mile south of Fairfax Pike. Fairfax Pike is scheduled for overnight lane closures with flagger traffic control from September 2020 through fall 2022. Lane closures will take place weeknights from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. as needed. Occasional daytime flagging is also possible. Motorists can expect shifting travel lanes during daytime and overnight hours.

is scheduled for overnight lane closures with flagger traffic control from September 2020 through fall 2022. Lane closures will take place weeknights from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. as needed. Occasional daytime flagging is also possible. Motorists can expect shifting travel lanes during daytime and overnight hours. Route 647 (Aylor Road) is being relocated to the east to align with Stickley Drive. This work is not expected to affect traffic until motorists begin using the new portion of Aylor Road in late spring 2022.

is being relocated to the east to align with Stickley Drive. This work is not expected to affect traffic until motorists begin using the new portion of Aylor Road in late spring 2022. The Town Run Lane (Route 1012) intersection with Fairfax Pike will have its traffic signal permanently removed by fall 2022. Access to Town Run Lane will be restricted to right-turn-in, right-turn-out.

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s YouTube channel includes a new “Pardon Our Dust” video that offers details about the Fairfax Pike Project and its expected traffic impacts.

The video is available at this link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GsF9LaWQ-M.

VDOT urges motorists to drive defensively and obey work zone speed limits. Pedestrians should expect temporary sidewalk closures in some areas, and use extreme caution throughout the work zone. Drivers and pedestrians should be alert for construction equipment and personnel during daytime and overnight hours.

When the project is complete, Fairfax Pike, Stickley Drive and Double Church Road will have new water and sewer lines, improved stormwater drainage and reconstructed roadways. Fairfax Pike will be four lanes wide with a center median, a sidewalk and a shared-used path. Several intersections will have new turn lanes and other improvements.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board in May 2020 awarded an $18.2 million construction contract to General Excavation Inc. of Warrenton. The Fairfax Pike project is funded by the SMART SCALE transportation prioritization program, and has a contract completion date of June 1, 2023. Substantial completion is scheduled for late 2022.

All work is weather permitting.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

