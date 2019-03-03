Frederick County: Reconstruction of Route 655 begins March 4

Part of Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) in Frederick County will be reconstructed beginning Monday, March 4. During early stages of the project, contractors will erect signs, install erosion-control fencing and remove trees. This work requires occasional flagger traffic control between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Flagging operations may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655.

The Route 655 project is about 1.2 miles long, from the intersection of Route 50 to a quarter-mile east of Route 656. When the project is complete, Route 655 will have two 12-foot travel lanes with six-foot paved shoulders. Portions of the roadway will be realigned to improve sight distance. Right and left turn lanes will be constructed on Route 655 at the intersections with Route 50 and Route 656. A replacement box culvert under Route 655 at Sulphur Springs Run will accommodate the new turn lanes approaching Route 50.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board on January 16, 2019, awarded a $5,333,007.90 construction contract to Perry Engineering Company Inc. of Winchester, Va. The Route 655 project is partly funded by Virginia’s SMART SCALE prioritization program. The contract completion date is July 20, 2020. All work is weather permitting.

