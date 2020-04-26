Frederick County: Portion of Route 623 to close for bridge replacement

Published Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020, 5:46 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

VDOT will close a portion of Route 623 (Fromans Road) in Frederick County for a bridge replacement project at Cedar Creek.

This portion of the Route 623 is located on the county line with Shenandoah County. Within Shenandoah County Route 623 is called Coal Mine Road. The closure will begin on Monday, April 27, with completion in spring 2021. The bridge is located southwest of the intersection with Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade), southwest of the town of Stephens City.

Motorists can use the following detour:

Northbound in Shenandoah County: Turn right onto Route 606 (Gap Road), then left on to Route 628 (Middle Road), then left on to Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) to its intersection with Route 623 (Fromans Road).

Southbound in Frederick County: Bear left on Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade), then right onto Route 628 (Middle Road), then right onto Route 606 (Gap Road) to its intersection with Route 623 (Coal Mine Road).

This project replaces a 1932 bridge that has reached the end of its service life. The new bridge will have two 10-foot lanes with five-foot shoulders. The new bridge will be constructed in the same location as the current structure.

Additional information can be found at www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/frederick_county_8211_route_623_fromans_road_cedar_creek_bridge.asp

A contract valued at $1,994,069.45 was awarded to Kanawha Stone Company Inc. of Nitro, W.Va., in January 2020. The contract has a fixed completion date of June 4, 2021. All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments