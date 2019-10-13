Frederick County: Lane Closures Oct. 13-24 at Interchange of I-81, Route 50/17/522

Published Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Soil and rock testing will require a series of overnight lane and shoulder closures at the interchange of Interstate 81 and Route 50/17/522 (Millwood Pike) at exit 313 in Frederick County near Winchester. Traffic restrictions will be in place Sunday through Thursday nights from October 13-17 and October 20-24. Details are as follows:

Sunday to Thursday, October 13-17 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.:

The right lane of northbound I-81 will be closed from mile marker 313 to 314.

Alternating lane closures will be in place on Route 50/17/522 in the area of the I-81 interchange.

All on- and off-ramp ramps between I-81 and Route 50/17/522 will remain open throughout this time period but will have occasional shoulder closures as needed.

Sunday to Thursday, October 20-24 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.:

The left lane of northbound I-81 will be closed from mile marker 313 to 314.

All work is weather permitting.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.