Frederick County: I-81 northbound off-ramp closures at Exit 323 May 14-16

Paving work requires overnight closures of the Interstate 81 northbound off-ramp at Exit 323 in the White Hall area of Frederick County.

The work is scheduled for three consecutive nights – Tuesday, May 14, through Thursday, May 16. The I-81 northbound ramp to Route 669 (Rest Church Road) will be closed each night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. All work is weather permitting.

Northbound I-81 motorists who need to access Exit 323 will be detoured at Exit 321 in the Clearbrook area. At the top of the off-ramp, drivers turn right on Route 672 (Hopewell Road), left on Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) and left on Route 669 to return to I-81.

Paving at I-81 northbound Exit 323 is part of a Virginia Department of Transportation project to extend the southbound acceleration lane and northbound deceleration lane at this interchange. The project will improve safety and traffic operations by allowing vehicles to more effectively accelerate with interstate traffic, or slow to exit at the interchange.

Throughout construction, concrete barriers block the right shoulders of northbound and southbound I-81. Work will take place behind the barriers day and night. Motorists should use extra caution through the work zone and be alert for slow-moving equipment.

On April 19, 2019, VDOT awarded a $1.9 million contract to Kickin’ Asphalt Paving and Excavating LLC of Strasburg, Virginia. The construction contract includes similar improvements at exit 315 in Frederick County and exit 296 in Shenandoah County. Improvements at all three locations are scheduled for completion in November 2019. This is a SMART SCALE project.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

